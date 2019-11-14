Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 125 ($1.63).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 101.40 ($1.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.37). The company has a market capitalization of $419.39 million and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.90.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.