GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of GlycoMimetics worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

GLYC stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $270.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,668,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,306,612.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

