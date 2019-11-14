Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.72

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $99.72, with a volume of 13128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.92.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

In other news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Insiders sold a total of 101,800 shares of company stock worth $9,926,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,833,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,014,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.