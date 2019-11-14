Glen Dawson Roane Purchases 4,500 Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,362,588.

TSE BAD opened at C$33.87 on Thursday. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 12 month low of C$29.35 and a 12 month high of C$49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

