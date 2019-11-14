Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.14. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

