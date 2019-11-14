GetBusy (LON:GETB) Shares Down 5.9%

GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), approximately 13,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of GetBusy from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $16.70 million and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.49.

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

