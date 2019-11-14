George Weston (WN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

TSE:WN opened at C$104.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 950.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.79. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$86.72 and a 1 year high of C$113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other George Weston news, Director Robert Sawyer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$472,236.38. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.93, for a total value of C$1,603,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,868,312.76. Insiders sold 254,936 shares of company stock worth $27,304,701 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on WN. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on George Weston from C$116.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

