George Catanese Sells 464 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $41,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.08. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.89%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

