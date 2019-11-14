Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock.

GNS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,962.50 ($38.71).

Shares of GNS stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,100 ($40.51). 56,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,936.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,698.81. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,110 ($40.64). The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.80 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

In related news, insider Lysanne Gray sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,858 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £37,096.84 ($48,473.59). Also, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,267 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.82), for a total transaction of £210,306.98 ($274,803.32). Insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $63,501,582 in the last three months.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

