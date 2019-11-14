Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.
GMAB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 101,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,995. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 699,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $6,937,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $4,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,876,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
