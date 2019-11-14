Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

GMAB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 101,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,995. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 699,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $6,937,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $4,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,876,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

