General Moly (TSE:GMO) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About General Moly (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

