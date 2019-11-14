General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,659. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.