General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. 33,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,984. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

In related news, Director Rodney B. Berens sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $39,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

