Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Tops $0.0004

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $20,073.00 and $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 65.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 51,959,825 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

