Gap Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.
GAP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 4,519,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.
GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. GAP’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
GAP Company Profile
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.
