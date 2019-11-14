Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GMDA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,441. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

