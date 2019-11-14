Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $626.10

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $626.10 and traded as high as $702.50. Galliford Try shares last traded at $679.50, with a volume of 255,152 shares traded.

GFRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Galliford Try currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($10.95).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The company has a market cap of $763.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 705.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 626.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

In other news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £10,277.80 ($13,429.77).

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.