Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $626.10

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $626.10 and traded as high as $702.50. Galliford Try shares last traded at $679.50, with a volume of 255,152 shares traded.
GFRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Galliford Try currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($10.95).
The company has a market cap of $763.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 705.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 626.84.
In other news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £10,277.80 ($13,429.77).
About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)
Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.
