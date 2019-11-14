FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $285.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.87. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 159.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 253,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 220,625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

