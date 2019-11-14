FY2020 EPS Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Lowered by DA Davidson

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

UMH stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $615.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 560,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 602,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $94,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,572 shares of company stock worth $265,995 over the last three months. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

