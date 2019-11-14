FY2020 EPS Estimates for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Cut by Analyst

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Monroe Capital in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44.

MRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,815. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 164.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

