FY2020 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$339.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.30 million.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$19.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.75. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$13.28 and a 52 week high of C$22.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$341,673.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$512,500.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

