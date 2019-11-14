FY2019 EPS Estimates for TETRA Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

TTI stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.76. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 1,224,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 575,631 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,638,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.