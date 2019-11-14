FY2019 EPS Estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

