FY2019 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Lowered by Analyst

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup set a $63.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

Magna International stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 4.43%. Magna International’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 223.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

