FY2019 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for KP Tissue in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KPT. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$9.64 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$7.24 and a 52 week high of C$10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.58. The company has a market cap of $92.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -267.66%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

