FY2019 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Sunday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $314.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.85.

Shares of IAC opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day moving average is $231.69. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $765,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,315,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,402 shares of company stock valued at $29,975,254. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,648,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

