FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Issued By Barrington Research

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Reduce” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Koppers stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $906.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.13 million. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

In other Koppers news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $79,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $65,738.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 244.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 354,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Koppers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in Koppers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 327,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Koppers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Koppers by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

