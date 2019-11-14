FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Jagged Peak Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE:JAG opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

