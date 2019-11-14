FY2019 Earnings Estimate for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCC)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.35 million. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.