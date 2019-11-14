FuzeX Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $2,566.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, CoinBene, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00243948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.01458156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00147104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, COSS, Coinbe, CPDAX, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Allbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.