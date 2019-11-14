Function X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.54 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Function X has a market cap of $13.71 million and $10.54 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00044757 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00089117 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000904 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00067967 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,761.18 or 1.00314214 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
