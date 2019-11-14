Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.57 ($90.19).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €65.48 ($76.14). 652,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €76.68 ($89.16).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.