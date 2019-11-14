Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $29.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 2,519,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

