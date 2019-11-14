Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $29.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.92.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 2,519,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.