Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 575,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $435,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $46,847.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,895.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,699 shares of company stock worth $1,090,336. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

FELE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $53.25. 701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.