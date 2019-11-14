Forward Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Forward Management LLC decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up about 0.2% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 8,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $4,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $281,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,945 shares of company stock worth $8,882,681. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $85.39. 55,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,171. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.