Forward Management LLC Invests $469,000 in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 373,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,548. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

