Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

NASDAQ FTSV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,591. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $360.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

