FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 25,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,669.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $425,750.00.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 16,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,139. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORM. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,802,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,252,000 after acquiring an additional 363,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,212,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

