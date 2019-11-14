Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 480,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 177,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $946,550. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

