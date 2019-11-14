Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 909,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 898,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 577,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $3,116,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluidigm by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 268,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fluidigm by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

