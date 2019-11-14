Flowchain Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $349,347.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00033033 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.34 or 0.07534502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017743 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

