FLO Market Capitalization Achieves $4.73 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $10,997.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

