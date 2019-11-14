Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Trading Up 3.7%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) shares were up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.