Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 63.6% in October

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.40.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.
