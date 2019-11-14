First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $1,236,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

