First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 24.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $335,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

DOX opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $69.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

