First Trust Advisors LP Sells 731,972 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after purchasing an additional 970,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324,895 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 7,255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 282,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of PCAR opened at $79.14 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.