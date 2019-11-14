First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 219.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 568,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,578 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $26,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,076,953.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

