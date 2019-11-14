First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 99.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $25,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.21. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

