First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.